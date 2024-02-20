Shimla, Feb 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated Rs 60 crore to the Public Works Department for procurement of such machines as tipper trucks and excavators, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Sukhu said this as he flagged off 15 tippers trucks of the PWD here.

Of the equipment slated to be procured, one tipper would be provided to Shimla division, one to Bhabhanagar, two each to Rampur, Kalpa, Rohru, Jubbal and Kotkhai divisions and three to Nirmand division, the government said in a statement.

Sukhu said PWD recently procured 82 tippers and plans to purchase 107 excavators.

The state government is in the process of phasing out vehicles with over 15 years of service, demonstrating the commitment to modernising infrastructure and improving disaster response, especially during snowfall and other emergencies, the CM said.

He said that the state government is accelerating PWD projects and has streamlined the tender process by reducing it from 51 to 30 days.

