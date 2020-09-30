Mangaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) The Karnataka unit of the Akhila Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to city mayor Diwaker Pandeshwar seeking to construct acircle in front of the KSRTC bus stand at Bejai here in memory of Hindutva iconVeer Savarkar.

The Mahasabha also demanded that a statue of Savarkar be installed in the circle named after the leader.

The memorandum pointed out that Veer Savarkar, one of the founders of the Mahasabha, was a poet, writer and freedom fighter and a force that inspires the people even now.

The Mahasabha, in the memorandum, requested the city corporation to provide space for creating a circle and for installing the statue of Veer Savarkar there.

Hindu Mahasabha state president L K Suvarna and district president Rajesh K Yekkur were among those who presented the memorandum to the mayor. PTI

