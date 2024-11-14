Baghpat (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar has urged Hindus to avoid paying obeisance at 'dargah' and recommended checking "suspicious" people entering temples.

A video clip of Gurjar purportedly making the remark has been circulated widely on social media.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

Speaking to reporters in Chhaprauli on the sidelines of a programme on Wednesday night, the legislator from Ghaziabad's Loni constituency said, "Hindus should not go to 'dargahs'. Jihadis who oppressed women are buried there".

"They are buried there, their bodies decaying with worms. It's unfortunate if anyone is bowing their heads there," he said.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

Gurjar also claimed that people in Arab countries worship Lord Shiva and said that even "Maulvis will one day perform Lord Mahadev's rituals."

Moreover, the MLA recommended checking "suspicious" individuals entering temples.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)