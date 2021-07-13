New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday said its mined metal production rose by 9 per cent to 2,21,000 tonnes in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

The company's mined metal output was at 2,02,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE.

"Mined metal production for Q1 FY'22 was 2,21,000 tonnes, up 9 per cent as compared to Q1 FY'21 on account of higher ore production largely at Rampura Agucha mines (RAM) and Zawar mines," the filing said.

This, it said, was partially offset by lower overall metal grades.

In comparison to Q4 of FY'21, the mined metal production decreased by 23 per cent, mainly due to lower ore production at Sindesar Khurd (SK) and RAM due to operators' absenteeism in April and May in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

The integrated metal production in the first quarter was 2,36,000 tonnes, up 17 per cent when compared to Q1 FY'21 in line with higher availability of mined metal.

Integrated zinc production was 1,88,000 tonnes, up 20 per cent when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

