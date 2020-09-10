Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) Hiring activities are steadily increasing in sync with the gradual unlock measures taken by the Centre and state governments, with a 12 per cent improvement in job postings at 1,413 in August as compared to the previous month, according to Naukri JobSpeak Index.

The month-on-month (m-o-m) improvement in job postings indicates that hiring activities are in sync with unlock measures that are aimed at reviving the economic activities.

However, on a year-on-year basis, hiring is still down by 35 per cent in August, showed the Index.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that calculates and records hiring activities based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month-on-month

Further, the Index showed that there seems to be no respite for the hospitality and travel industries, which continue to be the most impacted sectors with an annual decline of 80 per cent.

Oil and gas or power saw a decline of 59 per cent, retail 54 per cent and accounting or taxation or finance 46 per cent in hiring activities during August compared to the same month last year.

Meanwhile, industries such as medical and healthcare with a decline of just 1 per cent, telecom with nine per cent, IT-hardware 25 per cent and BPO/ITeS with a 26 per cent dip remained less impacted in terms of hiring.

Being at the forefront in battling the pandemic, the pharmaceuticals and biotech witnessed a growth of 15 per cent with a positive demand for professionals in August compared to the same month in 2019.

Interestingly, the demand for roles in the banking and insurance segment remains stable, it added.

Given the intensity of the coronavirus pandemic in metro cities, the hiring activities in metros declined 38 per cent more than the national average of 35 per cent in August.

Hiring activities in Mumbai dipped by 44 per cent, Chennai by 41 per cent, and Delhi-NCR saw a 40 per cent decline.

However, smaller cities such as Jaipur with a decline of 23 per cent, Vadodara by 23 per cent and Chandigarh by 15 per cent were the least impacted.

Recruitment across the board declined at varied experience levels with the entry-level experience bands (0-3 years of experience) witnessing the sharpest decline of 38 per cent in August as compared to the year-ago month.

Even the leadership hiring with 16 years of experience grew 11 per cent sequentially, it said.

"It is encouraging to see the month-on-month progressive growth in hiring from the past three months as a result of the nationwide unlocking," Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal added.

He added that while the pharmaceuticals and medical, IT and BPO/ITeS sectors continue to spearhead hiring, other key sectors like telecom, retail and real estate are also signalling strong recovery in August compared to July. "We are hopeful that the recoveries will become more robust in the coming months." PTI SM

