Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) A history sheeter was hacked to death here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police sources, Hyder Ali was returning from a live band party when his rivals waylaid his car and hacked him to death near Garuda Mall around1.30 am.

Also Read | Who Is Shaktikanta Das? Former RBI Governor Appointed As Principal Secretary to PM Narendra Modi, Know All About Him.

There were several criminal cases registered against him at various police stations in the city, they said.

Police have formed teams to nab the culprits involved in the crime.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Cut on February 23: Citizens Brace for 6-Hour Supply Outage on Sunday As BESCOM Announces Scheduled Maintainance Work, Check List of Affected Areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)