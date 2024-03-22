New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, which sells room air-conditioners under the brand name Hitachi, has introduced a wide range of products, aiming to register high growth during the peak summer season.

"With a wide range of over 10 SKUs, Hitachi is aiming to register high growth during the peak season. Depending on the model, capacity, and features, the price range of these air conditioners are affordable as per Indian consumers," the company said in a statement.

Its Managing Director Sanjay Sudhakaran said "our latest range of products combines cutting-edge technology with elegant design, setting new benchmarks for comfort, efficiency, and reliability."

***** Vintage Coffee and Beverages to increase capacity by 45 pc and production by three folds by Q4FY25

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited (VCBL), formerly known as Spaceage Products, said it is aiming for an annual capacity of 6,500 MT, by enhancing its capacity by an additional 2,000 MT.

The company has announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering production capacity, expanding market presence, and delivering enhanced value to consumers.

"The process of installing this additional capacity will commence in the upcoming months and is expected to be completed by the end of the Q4FY25. VCBL also aims to ramp up utilisation of current 4500 MTPA capacities by end of Q2FY25 to 100 per cent from 52 per cent in Q3FY24," said VCBL Chairman and Managing Director Balakrishna Tati.

The proceeds from the current preferential issue of shares would help the company in meeting its working capital needs for ramping up the current utilisation and in undertaking the required brownfield capex, he added.

***** Thomson introduces new range of air coolers

European consumer electronics brand THOMSON, which operates in India through its brand licensee Super Plastronics, has introduced a new range of Air coolers in the market this season expecting good traction during summers.

The company, which currently has a market share of 10 pc in air coolers in the online space, has invested around Rs 75 crore in a new manufacturing plant dedicated to air coolers.

"Thomson's innovative range of energy-efficient air coolers comes with features such as inbuilt auto swing technology, BLDC motor, and turbo air throw setting a new standard for savvy online shoppers," said SPPL CEO Avneet Singh Marwah.

