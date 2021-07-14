New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Japanese conglomerate Hitachi's software team in India has risen about four times to 15,000 with the USD 9.6-billion acquisition of IT company GlobalLogic.

GlobalLogic has around 11,000 employees in India and 22,000 people across the globe.

The US-based subsidiary of Hitachi has acquired 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings.

With this acquisition, GlobalLogic Worldwide Holdings and GlobalLogic have become wholly-owned subsidiaries of Hitachi Global Digital Holdings.

GlobalLogic's operations will be merged with Hitachi group company Hitachi Vantara which has 4,000 employees in India.

"GlobalLogic will operate as an independent subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd and will be branded as 'GlobalLogic, A Hitachi Group Company'.

"From now on, all the GlobalLogic employees will be a part of the newly created entity," according to the company's statement. HRS hrs

