Mangaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) Activists of Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJV) on Wednesday thwarted illegal transportation of cows by an unidentified group at Shirva in Udupi district.

Also Read | Who Is S Somnath? Know All About Rocket Scientist Who Will Succeed K Sivan As ISRO Chairman.

The activists found 16 cows which were crammed into a pick-up truck which was intercepted by them. Two cows were dead, while four were found to be injured.

Also Read | SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 Released on sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The HJV workers told the police that a decorated car was following the pick-up vehicle to watch out for cow vigilantes and the police.

The people in the car and the pick-up vehicle managed to flee from the spot. A case has been registered at the Shirva police station, police sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)