Latest News | HMD Global Launches Feature Phone Nokia 5310

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 05:10 PM IST
Latest News | HMD Global Launches Feature Phone Nokia 5310

Coimbatore, Jun 16 (PTI) HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Tuesday launched its new feature phone Nokia 5310.

The Nokia 5310, launched globally in March last entered the Indian market with today's launch, remixes classic design with a slick new feel and battery that is built to last, HMD Global General Manager -Global Product Pranav said.

Nokia 5310 will be available for pre-booking on Nokia.com/phones or for notify-me on Amazon from today. It will be available for sale at both these e-stores starting June 23.

The phone will be available online for the first four weeks and then would be available across leading retail outlets in India, he said.

It will be available in White/Red and Black/Red in India at a recommended best buy price of Rs 3,399 for the dual SIM variant, Pavan said.

The Nokia 5310 comes with an MP3 player and wireless FM radio.PTI NVM SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

