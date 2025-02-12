Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Industry body Hotel And Restaurant Association - Western India (HRAWI) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Atal Incubation Centre - Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (AIC-BARC) to implement sustainable solid waste management technologies across member hotels and resorts.

The partnership facilitates HRAWI members to collaborate with licensed agencies for commissioning, installing and maintaining these advanced technologies, the industry body said in a statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

AIC-BARC will serve as a coordinating and knowledge partner, offering technical consultations during the commissioning and operational stages.

"The collaboration underscores our commitment to driving growth responsibly, contributing to India's long-term sustainability goals while enhancing operational efficiency," HRAWI Secretary General Trupti Pawar said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The BARC-developed technologies are tailored to handle the varying quantities of wet waste generated by hospitality establishments. They adopt a circular economy model by reducing material use, redesigning products to be resource-efficient and repurposing waste into biogas and manure.

"These technologies aim to minimise waste generation and reduce the volume sent to landfills by enabling waste processing at the source," HRAWI Spokesperson Pradeep Shetty said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)