Shimla, Feb 23 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government would strictly implement a Mental Health Policy as 6 per cent population of the state was under mental stress, minister Dhani Ram Shandil said in Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

Replying to the discussion on the private member resolution moved by Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress) regarding formulating a policy to improve infrastructure for mental health patients in the state, the minister for Health and Family Welfare said that the government would appoint Psychiatrists and Counsellors in all 69 model health institutions of the state.

He said that the Mental Health Hospital at Tanda Medical College would be strengthened and attributed the problem of mental stress and drug abuse to the modern lifestyle.

Chief Minister had announced to opening of modern de-addiction centres on International de-addiction day and efforts have been stated in this direction, he said adding that a meeting of deputy commissioners was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health in this regard and directions were issued to identify 30 to 40 bigha suitable lands for the centres in all districts.

Shandil said that the model de-addiction centres would have a capacity of 200 to 300 beds and these centres would be opened in all districts under the "Drugs free India" campaign of the Union government.

He said that increasing competition was also the cause of the rise in the number of patients with mental health issues and the state government was working in tandem with the Union government to improve mental health and strengthen the health infrastructure.

Moving the resolution, Pathania said that strong infrastructure should be built for people with mental health issues as about 15 lakh persons were mentally disturbed and suicides among students are on the rise.

Due to competition, the youth is more affected by mental problems but they don't talk about their problems as it is considered a stigma in the society, he said.

The MLAs Hans Raj, Janak Raj, Hoshiyar Singh, Vinod Sultanpuri and Vipin Parmar also spoke on the resolution.

Satisfied by the reply of the minister, Pathania withdrew the resolution.

