New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday dropped nearly 5 per cent after the firm reported its highest-ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter.

The stock fell 4.65 per cent to end at Rs 239.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock declined 6.22 per cent to Rs 235.10.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 10, 2022.

On the NSE, it tanked 4.64 per cent to settle at Rs 239.05 apiece.

In terms of traded volume, 6.21 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 1.59 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

Also Read | Apple To Introduce Its Original HomePod in Early 2023: Report.

On Saturday, HPCL reported its highest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore in the June quarter as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision wiped away record refining margins.

A standalone net loss of Rs 10,196.94 crore during April-June compares to a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in the same period a year back, according to a company's filing with the stock exchanges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)