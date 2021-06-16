Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Foreign lender HSBC on Wednesday appointed bank veteran Raghu Narula as the head of wealth and retail banking for the country from August 1.

Narula succeeds Ramakrishnan S, who is headed to another position within the organization, an official statement said.

* * * * * * Nahar Group vaccinates workers

Realty developer Nahar Group on Wednesday said it has vaccinated 200 workers working on a construction site in a suburb along with its employees.

The company said in the next phase, it will be conducting the drive for school staff and teachers as well.

* * * * * Afthonia Lab ties up with Yes Bank

Startup incubator Afthonia Lab on Wednesday announced a tie-up with private sector lender Yes Bank to empower fintech companies.

The tie-up will allow the incubator's portfolio companies to develop APIs in a sandbox environment and let them experiment with radical ideas to test solutions real time, as per an official statement.

