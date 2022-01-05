New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Hughes Communications India (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, and Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a joint venture to offer satellite broadband services in India.

Operational as HCIPL, the entity combines the Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) businesses of both companies to offer flexible and scalable enterprise networking solutions using satellite connectivity for primary transport, backup, and hybrid implementation, according to a statement.

"Combining the proven capabilities of both Hughes and Airtel, the partnership will bring synergies to the forefront – including multi-orbit solutions – for the benefit of customers across the length and breadth of India," Partho Banerjee, president, and managing director, HCIPL said.

The agreement, announced in May 2019, has got all statutory approvals, including those from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Department of Telecom and the joint venture has been formed.

HCIPL has a combined base of over 200,000 VSATs.

"With the combined capabilities of Airtel and Hughes, customers will get access to next-generation satellite connectivity backed by proven enterprise grade security and service support," said Ajay Chitkara, director and chief executive officer, Airtel Business.

HCIPL provides broadband networking technologies, solutions, and services, including a full range of managed network services, for government offices and enterprises across segments including banking, aeronautical and maritime mobility, small to medium-sized businesses, education, and telecom backhaul.

With massive reach and scale, "the company is the largest satellite service operator in India, well-positioned amid the changing regulatory environment to serve the emerging connectivity requirements of business and government customers with an enhanced product portfolio and operational efficiencies," according to the statement.

