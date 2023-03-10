Bengaluru, Mar 10 (PTI) Hy-Vee, a leading US grocery retailer, has officially opened its new Global Capabilities Centre - Helpful Smiles Technology (HST) Global - in Bengaluru.

The HST Global team will work in conjunction with Hy-Vee's US technology teams to develop and deliver innovative technology solutions that help make customers' lives easier, healthier and happier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned company operating more than 550 retail business units across the United States with sales of nearly $14 billion annually.

The supermarket chain employs more than 80,000 individuals and is known for its quality, variety, convenience, focus on healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service, the statement said.

In addition to operating more than 285 grocery stores across eight US states, Hy-Vee also operates more than 190 convenience stores and several subsidiaries and divisions.

