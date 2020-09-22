Hyderabad, Sep 22 (PTI): Employees working in IT and ITeS companies which have presence here prefer working from home as the number of COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, a survey conducted by Hyderabad Software Entrepreneurs Association said on Tuesday.

"Ninety-five per cent of the companies across the board continue to operate with WFH (work from home) in the range 90- 100 per cent. This has actually increased in the last two months or so and can be attributed to increase in cases," Hysea said in a press release.

Similarly, 80 per cent of the companies have said employee productivity is 75 per cent while almost all large and very large companies have reported productivity of 90 per cent.

Broadband, power cuts and working atmosphere at employee homes turned out to be the major obstacles to WFH even as low employee morale was also reported by 34 per cent respondents, it said.

Nearly 70 per cent of large and very large companies hired freshers in the last six months (anywhere between 1 to 1,000) while the majority of the companies said they would honour the offers already made to freshers.

The survey saw enthusiastic and highly representative responses from IT services, products, ITeS companies that are India or Hyderabad headquartered and also many global MNC present here.PTI GDK SS

