Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Automaker Hyundai Motor India on Friday announced the launch of 'Hyundai Spotlight', a platform for budding artists across the country to showcase their talent, in association with Universal Music.

The collaboration is set forth to release of first song 'Dhoonde Sitaare', featuring renowned singers Aastha Gill and King, a company statement said here.

Also Read | Oppo Pad Tablet With Snapdragon 870 SoC Tipped To Debut in India Next Year: Report.

The platform would feature six original songs in its first year with multiple surround content programmed to represent different regions and languages across India.

"A one-of-a-kind enabler platform, Hyundai Spotlight intends to discover, incubate and promote emerging musical talent in India, reaffirming our brand thought Beyond Mobility.", HMIL Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Tarun Garg said.

Also Read | Cyclone Jawad Live Tracker Map on Windy: Cyclonic Storm Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Likely To Hit Odisha Coast on Sunday Morning; Check Real Time Status.

"With our collaboration with Universal Music, we are confident that 'Hyundai Spotlight' will enable and motivate many young artists to come forward and showcase their talent", he said.

UMG, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Devraj Sanyal said, "At Universal Music, it is our continued endeavour to let talent blossom. No matter where you are from or how established you are, which is quite often the basic requirement for any artist to get a deal. Being an artist first label, it is our duty to give everyone that privilege purely on meritocracy."

"We have created Spotlight in partnership with our friends at Hyundai India, who are known to innovate and go where few marketers dare to. So this is going to be a safe and pure place for singers, singer-songwriters, producers or composers to come and show us how good they are", he said.

Through this music initiative, Hyundai aims to directly connect with millennials who have become the largest car buying demographic in the country.

Hyundai Spotlight reinforces the company's brand thought 'Beyond Mobility' that aims to shape the future of Hyundai Motor India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)