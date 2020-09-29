New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has formed a relief task force to support flood-affected customers in Udupi, Karnataka.

As per the initiative, the company will provide free-of-cost road-side assistance for as well as give 50 per cent discount on depreciation amount on insurance claims of flood-affected vehicles.

"During these adverse times we have ramped up our service support to flood affected customers in Udupi. This contribution is Hyundai's way of expressing solidarity with the people of Udupi, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg said in a statement.

