New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Vinay Kumar Singh has said he has stepped down from the role of managing director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation and said he sees a bright future for the NCRTC with endless opportunities for growth and innovation.

Singh, who was the first MD of NCRTC, had submitted his resignation on March 15. He joined the organisation seven years ago.

Also Read | Martyrs’ Day Dates in India: Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary, Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi and List of Other Recognised Shaheed Diwas Dates in the Country.

In a letter issued on NCRTC website on March 16, Singh confirmed the news about his resignation.

"I am leaving happy and satisfied. My journey, inspired by the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' and NCRTC's motto 'Gati se Pragati', has been remarkable. We've achieved a lot together; starting as the only employee of the corporation about seven years back, now we are a team of 400 specialists, each expert in his/her own domain. All of us are working towards expanding the Namo Bharat network in the National Capital Region (NCR)," he wrote in his message.

Also Read | Bihar Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About Bihar Sthapana Diwas History and Celebrations That Take Place To Honour the Formation of the State.

"As I step down, I see a bright future for NCRTC, with endless opportunities for growth, innovation, and collaboration. Business development, partnerships, and our achievements till now are just the beginning. My heart is full of gratitude for the consistent support from all the governments and all of you," the letter read.

Singh further stated that the NCRTC has deployed cutting-edge technologies across all aspects and made its office nearly paperless, which he said was ?a "rare feat" in public sector organisations.

"Technologies such as Common Data Environment (CDE), Building Information Modelling (BIM), SPEED (Project Monitoring software), GATI APP, e-file, SAP, and i-DREAMS (Asset management system) have been our tools in project implementation. Today NCRTC is renowned in the industry for its agility, transparency, technical and managerial prowess, and for our accomplishments," Singh stated.

"Our selection of advanced technologies for RRTS implementation include extensive pre-casting, pioneered low maintenance pre-cast slab track installation in India for 180 kmph, high-speed overhead equipment, lightweight high performance rolling stock capable of 180 kmph speed, LTE telecommunication backbone using the 700 MHz spectrum, and installation of advanced ETCS Level II signalling system for the first time in the world," the letter said.

Singh also mentioned that the NCRTC has introduced interoperability among the RRTS corridors, extensive multimodal integration, sharing infrastructure between metro and RRTS in Meerut, and "transformational initiatives" such as relocating the Bhainsali Bus Adda in Meerut and introducing two directional bus terminus with seamless metro connectivity.

Looking ahead, the addition of seamless connectivity of Jewar airport will expand RRTS network significantly creating a network of public transit networks with RRTS as its backbone, he said.

Commissioning of the 34-km Delhi Meerut corridor within 4.5 years has been acknowledged "not only in the country but also globally". The balance project is in state of readiness for commissioning in next six months, which is nine months ahead of the target, the letter mentioned.

The deployment of women train operators and station controllers in more than 50 per cent of the total strength has been widely celebrated, he said.

"The approval of both the next RRTS corridors -- Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat -- by the participating state governments, release of funds by them and the support from various funding agencies speak volumes about our commitment and the trust placed in us by all our stakeholders," he said.

As Singh ended his message, he said, "I am always here for you, ready to support both professionally and personally. Let's continue to serve our nation with pride and dedication. Wishing you all the best in continuing our shared mission of building a new India."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)