New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Friday said it has organised a webinar for discussing fundamentals of the legal framework governing Nidhi Companies.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in August 2019 amended the provisions related to Nidhi Companies under the Companies Act to accomplish transparency and investor friendliness in the corporate environment in the country, it said in a press release.

"Nidhi is a novel concept that promotes the culture of savings, deposits and loan and acts in the interest of its members, especially the middle class and lower middle class who are availing the benefits from these Nidhi Companies.

"Hence, they have an important role to play in the economic growth of the country, provided they act diligently in true letter and spirit of the provisions of the law," Manoj Pandey, joint secretary, MCA, said.

*Central Bank of India, Tata AIA Life partner to support health workers

State-owned Central Bank of India and Tata AIA Life Insurance have come together to support the country's initiatives against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of it, both the organisations have jointly donated protection gear like face masks, face shields, sanitisers, disposable bedsheets, and water dispensers to Mumbai city hospitals to keep health workers safe while they treat patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, a release said.

