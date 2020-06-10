Latest News | IFFCO Signs MoU with ICAR for Joint Research, Testing, Validation of Products

New Delhi, June 10 (PTI) Fertiliser major IFFCO on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with government's farm research institute ICAR for joint research, testing and validation of different products.

"Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for collaborative research, testing and validation of different products through ICAR institutes and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs)," the cooperative said in a statement.

Department of Agricultural Research Secretary and ICAR DG T Mohapatra and IFFCO MD U S Awasthi were present during the signing of agreement.

Mohapatra said if the consumption of fertilizer can be reduced by even 15 per cent with the collaborative research and extension, it would be a significant contribution to agriculture and farming community.

Awasthi said the objective of the collaboration is to serve farmers in reducing consumption of chemical fertilizers by effective use of technology.

"We are working to root out the chemicals from the soil. ICAR will give support and encouragement in these ventures," he added.

Yogendra Kumar, marketing director, IFFCO, said the MoU will help in testing, validation and dissemination of innovative products to the field level.

