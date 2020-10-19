New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Monday introduced a framework for regulatory sandbox enabling entities regulated by the watchdog to test their new solutions in a live environment and on a limited set of real customers with necessary safeguards.

Under this sandbox framework, entities operating in the capital market, banking, insurance and financial services space shall be granted certain facilities and flexibilities to experiment with innovative financial technology (fintech) solutions in a live environment with a limited set of real customers for a limited timeframe, IFSCA said in a statement.

These features shall be fortified with necessary safeguards for investor protection and risk mitigation, and the regulatory sandbox will operate within the IFSC located at GIFT City, it said.

The IFSCA was established on April 27 this year with head office in Gandhinagar. In December 2019, Parliament passed a Bill to set up a unified authority for regulating all financial activities at the IFSCs in the country.

IFSCA, with an objective to develop a world-class fintech hub at the IFSC located at GIFT-City in Gandhinagar (Gujarat), endeavours to encourage the promotion of fintech initiatives across the spectrum of banking, insurance, securities and fund management, it said.

"All entities (regulated as well as unregulated) operating in the capital market, banking, insurance and pension sectors as well as individuals and start-ups from India and FATF-compliant jurisdictions, shall be eligible for participation in the regulatory sandbox," it said.

Entities desirous of participating in the sandbox to showcase their innovative fintech solutions, concepts and business models shall apply to IFSCA, it said.

IFSCA shall assess the applications and extend suitable regulatory relaxations to commence limited purpose testing in the sandbox, it said.

The first IFSC in the country has been set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

As an additional steps towards creating an innovation-centric ecosystem in the IFSC, IFSCA has proposed the creation of an 'Innovation Sandbox'. It will be a testing environment where fintech firms can test their solutions in isolation from the live market, based on market-related data made available by the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) operating in the IFSC, it said.

The Innovation Sandbox will be managed and facilitated by the MIIs operating within the IFSC, it added.

