New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) To better understand the nuances from regulatory perspectives and identify measures required to make India the preferred location, IFSCA has constituted an expert committee to formulate a roadmap to onshore the Indian innovation to GIFT IFSC.

This committee will be chaired by former Reserve Bank executive director G Padmanabhan, International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The committee includes representatives from leading venture capital funds, Startups, Fintechs, Law firms, Tax firms and other domain experts, it said.

The Indian startup ecosystem is the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, boasting an impressive 115 unicorns (billion-dollar enterprises). Indian startups raised USD 44 billion in 2021, with over USD 33 billion going towards deals worth more than USD 5 million.

Many Indian startups are domiciled outside India – despite having the majority of their market, personnel and founders in India, it said, adding, these “externalized” or “flipped” startups constitute a large number of India's unicorns.

The terms of reference for the committee include measures required to encourage the Indian Fintech/Startups domiciled abroad to relocate to GIFT IFSC, it said.

Further, it said, the committee would also identify issues that are critical to the development of GIFT IFSC as a global Fintech Hub, besides suggesting measures to encourage new Fintechs having global outlook to setup their commercial presence in GIFT IFSC.

Additionally, the panel would also identify challenges and recommend measures for the development of the International Innovation Hub at GIFT IFSC.

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations to IFSCA within three months.

IFSCA was established in April last year under the International Financial Services Centres Authority Act, 2019. It is headquartered at GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

Prior to the establishment of IFSCA, the domestic financial regulators, namely, RBI, Sebi, PFRDA and IRDAI regulated the business in IFSC.

The main objective of IFSCA is to develop a strong global connect and focus on the needs of the Indian economy as well as to serve as an international financial platform for the entire region and the global economy as a whole.

