Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday announced two hotels in Kevadia, Gujarat, in agreement with Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL).

The hotels are slated to open in 2025.

"IHCL are honoured to set foot in Kevadia. The Statue of Unity is a symbol of India's evolving experiential travel landscape in recent times. We are delighted to partner with SSNNL for this greenfield project," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

The 125-room Vivanta and the 150-room Ginger hotels, located at a short drive from the Statue of Unity, will offer a variety of dining and wellness facilities across both hotels.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 19 hotels in Gujarat, including six under development.

