New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Limited on Tuesday announced the signing of two new hotels in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Taj and Vivanta branded hotels will be part of an integrated complex that will also include hi-end retail. These are greenfield projects.

Also Read | Heatwave Warning: IMD Issues Season's First Heat Wave Alert for 11 Districts in Jharkhand for Two Days, Temperatures May Rise Above 44 Degrees Celsius.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, "We are delighted to debut in Dhaka adding an important international destination to our portfolio. Bangladesh, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is also the second largest economy in South Asia."

The first mixed-use development project in Dhaka with the two hotels is strategically located at Gulshan, a key business hub in the city, and at a short driving distance from the Shahjalal International airport.

Also Read | Layoffs, Hiring Slowdown: Nearly Half of Employees Don't Plan To Switch Jobs in 2023, Says Report.

The 230-room Taj and 130-room Vivanta hotels will offer multiple new culinary options to the city, IHCL stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)