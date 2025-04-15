Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has expanded its footprint with 100 new locations, comprising 74 signings and 26 openings in FY2025, taking the total portfolio to 380 hotels.

"In the last fiscal, we clocked a record 74 signings with over 95 per cent of these signings being capital light and resulted in an industry-leading pipeline of 137 hotels. In alignment with our strategic roadmap 'Accelerate 2030', a significant share of the signings were in Gateway and Ginger brands, reflective of the fast-growing Upscale and Midscale segments in India.

"This year, we continued to build scale in each of the brands with Ginger crossing a 100-hotel portfolio and Vivanta reaching the over 50 hotel mark," IHCL Executive Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said in a statement.

In line with IHCL's strategy of growing with the Taj brand in key international markets, the company has forayed into the cities of Bahrain and Ras Al Khaimah in the Middle East with over 800 keys, strengthening its footprint in the region, she added.

IHCL Executive Vice President - Hotel Openings and New Businesses, Deepika Rao said, the company opened 26 new hotels in FY25, with Ginger leading the way with 9 hotels across diverse markets, including commercial centres of Nagpur and Coimbatore, industrial townships like Jamshedpur, leisure destinations like Srinagar, Udaipur and Diu as well as in state capitals such as New Delhi.

"Building on its legacy, IHCL pioneered new tourism destinations with SeleQtions and Gateway hotels in Diu and expanded its presence in spiritual destinations with a Taj resort in Puri. Undertaking select investments, we opened a 111-key Taj hotel at Cochin International Airport and forayed with the Taj brand in…Dehradun and Patna. Across these 26 new hotel openings, IHCL created over 2,500 direct jobs contributing to local economies and livelihoods," she added.

IHCL is well-poised to achieve its goal of a 700-hotel portfolio under its strategy - Accelerate 2030.

