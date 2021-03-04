Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Thursday said it will launch India's first all women-managed luxury residences Taj Wellington Mews in Chennai, expected to open from April.

The initiative is in line with the company's ongoing efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem while empowering women in the hospitality industry, IHCL said in a statement.

"The upcoming Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai managed by an all-women team is indeed a proud moment for all of us, and a testament to the Group's commitment towards improving the gender balance in the organisation with a vibrant workforce and by providing equal opportunities to women across roles and positions," IHCL Vice President – Public Relations and Corporate Communications, Rakhee Lalvani said.

Taj Wellington Mews will have 112 residences, led by a woman General Manager and a team of over 100 women across all operations and other departments.

