Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Samplast Resorts to open Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The newly built hotel, featuring 110 keys, is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024, IHG said in a statement.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of a new Holiday Inn & Suites hotel and solidifying our presence in Punjab. Punjab is a popular destination with both domestic and international travellers, and Jalandhar, specifically is known to be a hub for the manufacturing industry and is also an important destination for medical tourism," IHG Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said.

Therefore, in the long-term, there is growing demand for quality branded accommodation in the city and Holiday Inn Express & Suites from essentials collection fits perfectly well with market needs, he added.

IHG currently has 42 hotels operating across five brands in South West Asia, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Resort and Holiday Inn Express, and a strong pipeline of 51 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years, the company added.

