New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) IIFL Wealth and Asset Management on Monday said it has appointed Anshuman Goenka as the head of private equity business.

Goenka will work towards identifying new growth opportunities for the business in the unlisted space.

The appointment has become effective from Monday, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management (IIFL WAM) said in a statement.

Goenka has earlier worked with Investcorp, where he led investments in healthcare and financial services. He has also worked at Standard Chartered PE and Baer Capital Partners.

Prior to his PE (private equity) career, he also worked at BCG, Accenture and Rabo India.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD and CEO at IIFL WAM said private equity is an important growth area for IIFL Asset Management IIFL AMC, part of IIFL WAM.

" His (Goenka) experience across multiple business cycles, wide range of sectors, a strong network in the deal ecosystem and especially thought leadership, will add immense value to our organisation, which is gearing to be a leader in the PE space," he added.

Goenka said IIFL WAM is an example of professionals turning successful entrepreneurs. IIFL AMC has acquired meaningful scale with more than USD 2 billion assets under management in unlisted equity from Indian family offices and high net worth individuals (HNWIs).

IIFL WAM, a leading wealth and alternate asset management company, is the investment and financial advisor to more than 6700 influential families in the High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and Ultra HNI segments, with aggregate assets of more than USD 38 billion under management. PTI SP

