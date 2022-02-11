Chennai, Feb 11 (PTI): Saint-Gobain India and the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras, Research Park have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a 100 per cent renewable energy, research park.

As per the MoU, Saint-Gobain would support IIT-M Research Park with a funding of Rs 1 crore over the next three years. The aim through this collaboration was to boost the transformation towards a low carbon future and to aid India in achieving 100 per cent renewable energy, a press release said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Teased on Amazon India, MediaTek Dimensity 900 & 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Confirmed.

The objective of the partnership is to focus on addressing the energy challenges and promote maximum use of alternate energy sources. With a strong focus to develop sustainable models and ensure energy efficiency, IIT-M Research Park intends to create a robust energy storage mechanism within campus.

"We are happy to associate with IIT Madras Research Park in an endeavour to support the institute's purpose of ensuring 100 per cent use of renewable energy sources," Saint-Gobain India Executive Director -Human Resources P Padmakumar said.

Also Read | Tesla Recalls Over 5.78 Lakh Cars Over a Potential Issue With Boombox Feature: Report.

"Through this partnership the funding of Rs 1 crore by Saint-Gobain India will be used for research and development purposes as well as the pilot demonstration of the model.", he said.

"Together, we will collaborate in areas of research and application on renewable energy storage, advanced technology, innovation and knowledge for sustainable changes, he said.

IIT-Madras Research Park, President professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala said, "We are committed to drive this transition towards Net-Zero energy in India and aim to showcase the IIT Madras Research Park campus as a model for other commercial building complexes in the country to adopt as they shift towards renewable energy-based systems."

"Our collaboration with Saint-Gobain Research India will help further our understanding of sustainable and energy-efficient building materials, and its effective integration in the built environment," he said.

IIT-M Research Park and Saint-Gobain India as per the MoU have set a road map to not only promote sustainable growth but also increase energy efficiency by developing energy storage mechanisms through the use of renewable energy sources, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)