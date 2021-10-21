New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) A number of organisations in the country are concerned that their existing data protection solutions will not meet all future business challenges, including cyber threats, a report by Dell Technologies said.

The Dell Technologies 2021 Global Data Protection Index (GDPI) findings revealed that organisations are facing several data protection challenges driven by the constant threat of ransomware and the consumption of emerging technologies such as cloud-native applications, Kubernetes containers, and artificial intelligence.

Dell Technologies India Director and General Manager (Data Protection Solutions) Ripu Bajwa said organisations have moved to a hybrid or remote model of working and are accessing applications from anywhere.

This has led to an increase in digital adoption and consequently, the data being managed by organisations.

"There has been an increasing demand on the IT infra, be it endpoint, server infrastructure, data centre, storage etc... "So as the data moves seamlessly between these endpoints to core data centres to cloud, there is increasing demand in terms of managing this increased amount of data properly, as well as making sure it is clear from all the vulnerabilities," Bajwa noted.

The 2021 Dell Technologies GDPI surveyed 1,000 global IT decision makers, of which 250 are from the APJ region (Asia-Pacific and Japan, comprising Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and South Korea).

It found that globally organisations are managing more than 10 times the amount of data than they did five years ago -- from 1.45 petabytes in 2016 to 14.6 petabytes in 2021.

About 68 per cent respondents in India (82 per cent globally as well as in APJ region) are concerned their organisation's existing data protection solutions will not be able to meet all future business challenges.

These concerns are well-founded, with 26 per cent (global: 33 per cent, APJ: 38 per cent) reporting data loss in the last year and 34 per cent (global: 45 per cent, APJ: 42 per cent), experiencing unplanned system downtime.

The GDPI report found 66 per cent of respondents in India (global: 62 per cent, APJ: 68 per cent) saying they are concerned their existing data protection measures may not be sufficient to cope with malware and ransomware threats, while 74 per cent (global: 74 per cent, APJ: 72 per cent) agreed they have increased exposure to data loss from cyber threats.

Also, 42 per cent of respondents in India (global: 67 per cent, APJ: 67 per cent) lack confidence that all their business-critical data can be recovered in the event of a destructive cyberattack or data loss, as per the report.

Bajwa highlighted that Dell Technologies is addressing the ever-evolving IT landscape with solutions that help organisations protect traditional and modern workloads with a singular approach.

Dell protects about seven exabytes of data across all major public cloud providers.

Through constant innovation, agile engineering and tight integration with VMware and other industry leaders, Dell continues to be a leading provider of data protection appliances and software globally, it added.

