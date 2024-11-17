Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) A Deoli court on Sunday sent Independent candidate Naresh Meena, who was arrested on a production warrant in connection with the last week's violence, to 14-day judicial custody in a case of arson.

Meena contested the November 13 Deoli-Uniara assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate.

Also Read | ICSI CSEET November 2024 Result Date: Results of Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test Exam To Be Declared on November 18 at icsi.edu, Know Timing and Steps To Download.

He was arrested Thursday for slapping an SDM on the day of polling.

Meena was arrested again by Tonk Police from jail on Saturday in a case of arson and brought to Kotwali Police Station.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Eastern Railway Invites Applications for 60 Group C and Group D Posts, Apply Online at rrcrecruit.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

On Sunday, he was produced through video conference before the court which ordered he be sent to judicial custody for 14 days, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Singh Bhati said.

On November 13, Meena slapped Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Chaudhary while he was on election duty in Samravta village in the Deoli-Uniara assembly constituency.

When the voting ended and the polling party was leaving, Meena and his supporters tried to stop them.

The mob turned violent and hurt 26 policemen.

Nearly 60 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers were also torched in the village.

Four FIRs have so far been registered against Meena in connection with the incidents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)