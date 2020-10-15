New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India and Bhutan have opened a new market access for select farm commodities between the two countries, according to the Union Agriculture Ministry.

India can now export tomato, onion and okra to Bhutan, which in turn will get the market access for its apple, potato, mandarin, ginger and arecanut here, it said.

"Significant achievement has been registered in bilateral trade relations between India and Bhutan," the ministry said in a statement.

The opening of market access between the two countries has been notified, it added.

