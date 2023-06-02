New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday said that India has been trying to give a push to circular economy as there is a huge potential for recycling of electronic waste.

Subrahmanyam also noted that India is extremely dependent on import of lithium and rare earth, key components in many electronic devices and various industrial applications, including medical technology, aerospace and defence.

Also Read | vivo V29 Lite 5G Launched With 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras and Stylish Design; Here Are All the Key Details.

He pointed out that if electronic wastes are not recycled then it can damage and pollute the environment.

"There is a huge potential for recycling of electronic waste," Subrahmanyam said.

Also Read | Hydrogen-Powered Toyota Corolla Race Car Introduced As Auto Racing Makes Its Shift Away From Fossil Fuel Guzzlers.

The NITI Aayog CEO said India is currently 5th largest economy and by 2030 it will become the third largest economy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)