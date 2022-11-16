New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The government on Wednesday notified exports of 8,606 tonnes of raw cane sugar under the tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme to the US.

Shipments under the TRQ enjoy relatively low customs duty. After the quota is reached, a higher tariff applies on additional imports.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts at cisfrectt.in, Check Details Here.

"The quantity of 5841 MT (raw/refined) sugar to be exported to EU and quantity of 8606 MTRV raw cane sugar to be exported to USA under TRQ scheme from October 1, 2022, to September 30, 2023 has been notified," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a public notice.

India, the world's second biggest producer and the largest consumer of sugar, has a preferential quota arrangement for sugar export with the European Union as well. The DGFT said that the quota will be operated by APEDA.

Also Read | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Date, Prize Money and Other Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)