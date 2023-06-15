New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) India ranks first globally in LEED Zero certified green building projects surpassing the US and China, according to USGBC and GBCI.

LEED Zero recognises projects that have reached net zero or net positive status in the categories of carbon, energy, water, or waste.

In India, realty firm DLF and FMCG player ITC are leading in the LEED Zero green certification initiative.

The LEED Zero projects, including office spaces, hospitality facilities, retail malls, industrial manufacturing projects, and data centres, serve a mix of sectors.

US Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI) on Thursday said in a statement that India has emerged as a top country with LEED Zero green building projects.

India has become a global leader in LEED Zero certifications, outperforming both the US and China, it added.

India has 73 LEED Zero certified projects, comprising 45 per cent of the more than 150 total LEED Zero certifications.

Haryana and Tamil Nadu are leading the way in certifications.

The US and China have the second and third most LEED Zero certifications, with 47 (30 per cent) and 15 (10 per cent) certifications, respectively.

"India-based real estate developer DLF is the leader globally in total LEED Zero certifications with 45 certifications, followed by ITC Group with 15 certifications," the statement said.

While the private sector is helping India make strides in net zero certifications, nearly one-third of all carbon emissions in India come from the building and construction sector, USGBC and GBCI pointed out.

Gopalakrishnan Padmanabhan, managing director of Southeast Asia and Middle East for GBCI India, said: "As large emitters of carbon emissions, buildings play a significant role in helping us achieve our global climate goals."

India's leadership position in LEED Zero projects reflects its commitment to sustainability and the adoption of innovative green building practices, he added.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Signature Global, said, "Coming on the heels of both the government and industry bodies promoting sustainability in construction, it is anything but an affirmation of India's march on green quotient."

Mohit Jain, Managing Director of Krisumi Corporation, stressed that sustainability has emerged as a new paradigm in the Indian real estate sector.

USGBC and GBCI said that the achievement is also in line with India's ambitious target of achieving net zero GHG emissions by 2070.

A complement to LEED certification, LEED Zero recognises projects that have reached net zero or net positive status in the categories of carbon, energy, water, or waste.

To date, there are more than 35 million certified square feet of LEED Zero projects.

USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building programme, besides other activities.

Established in 2008, GBCI exclusively administers project certifications and professional credentials and certificates within the framework of the USGBC's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating systems. It also manages other certifications.

