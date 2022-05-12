New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday agreed to develop and strengthen a comprehensive institutional framework for engaging all relevant stakeholders to scale up skills-based cooperation between the two nations.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions with Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, UAE in this regard, an official statement said.

Also Read | True Wireless Earbuds Manufacturing in India Reaches 14% in 1 Year: Report.

The two sides explored ways to further invigorate bilateral engagements in skill development and entrepreneurship and take the India-UAE CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) to unprecedented heights.

"The two sides agreed to develop and strengthen comprehensive institutional framework for engaging all relevant stakeholders to scale up skills-based cooperation, including in up-skilling of workforce, training of trainers, facilitating exchange programmes and apprenticeship engagement," the statement said.

Also Read | Google Play Introduces New Pre-Paid App Subscriptions for Developers.

Recognition of certificates issued by Indian Skilling Centres in UAE and renewal of government-to-government mechanism between Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, India and National Qualifications Authority, UAE were also discussed for liberalising the process of assessment and certification of Indian workforce and to ensure greater mobility for them.

An agreement was also signed in the presence of the two ministers for setting up a Skill India International Centre at Varanasi to prepare skilled workforce for mobility to the UAE and support Indian youth for pursuing overseas employment opportunities in logistics, port operations and allied areas.

The Centre will impart skilling as per international standards, preparing the candidates for global markets.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this objective was exchanged between NSDC International (NSDCI) and the Indian unit of DP World, Hindustan Ports Private Limited.

Pradhan underscored that India is a valuable partner to the UAE and other countries across the world.

He mentioned that the government is working to fulfil the aspirations of India's youth and prepare them for the future of work.

"The government is creating a reliable, qualified and an able workforce that will drive economic success, not only for India but for other economies of the world too," said the minister.

He further highlighted that with the existing strong ties between India and the UAE, this will be yet another successful partnership that will deepen the bilateral relationship.

Emphasising the importance of skilled professionals in the UAE, Al Falasi said, "This association will help accelerate skills development amongst both countries youth and will be beneficial in addressing and meeting the emerging skills needed by both economies labor markets."

He said the Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen the relationship between UAE and India and help enhance workforce productivity.

Skill India International Centres are aimed at providing high-quality training to Indian youth.

The Centres will host training facilities, providing skills as per the demand of international employers in countries like UAE, Canada, Australia and other GCC regions.

They will also have a wide network of partnering organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)