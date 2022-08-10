Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) Mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a marginal 1.8 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 287 crore for the April-June quarter due to lower net interest income (NII).

The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 282 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its deputy managing director Ashwini Kumar Hooda said the quarter was good and the company is on a growth path.

"During the quarter, the lower profit was due to pressure on NII as the cost of funds was rising and we passed on the hike in repo rate to our customers at a lag,” Hooda said.

The lender has increased its lending rate by 140 basis points (bps). Of the total, 40 bps of rate increase was passed on in Q1FY23 and the rest in Q2FY23.

NII stood at Rs 582 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 648 crore. Its cost of funds rose to 8.1 per cent from 7.95 per cent.

Gross NPAs stood at 2.96 per cent as against 2.86 per cent. Net NPAs were at 1.71 per cent as compared to 1.55 per cent.

Retail collection efficiency on a cumulative basis stood at 98.7 per cent during Q1FY23.

Total provisions were at Rs 2,080 crore (3.5 per cent of loan book), which is 2.8 times of the regulatory requirement and 96 per cent of gross NPAs. Stage 3 provision coverage ratio stood at 42 per cent.

Its capital adequacy stood at 34 per cent and tier 1 was at 27.5 per cent.

The company disbursed retail loans of Rs 2,260 crore under the asset-light model in Q1FY23, scaling up from its quarterly disbursal run-rate of Rs 1,500 crore in the second half (H2) of FY22.

The asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 73,047 crore and the lender expects a growth of around 10 per cent in the AUM during FY23. Shares of the company ended at Rs 123, down 1.44 per cent on BSE on Wednesday.

