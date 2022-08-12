New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd on Friday reported consolidated net loss of Rs 51.95 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.76 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 164.18 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 532.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

"Further, due to personal reasons and to focus on the existing commitments, Gurbans Singh has tendered his resignation from the office of Jt. Managing Director of the company, with effect from August 12, 2022, however he will continue as non-independent non-executive director of the company," the Mumbai-based developer said.

The board appointed Supriya Bhatnagar as an independent director on the board of the company, for an initial term of two years, not being liable to retire by rotation, with effect from August 12, 2022. This is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

