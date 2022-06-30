Washington, Jun 30 (PTI) Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has won the Democratic primary from Illinois with a decisive mandate, successfully overcoming a highly communal campaign run by his opponent Junaid Ahmed.

Krishnamoorthi, who is very popular in the eighth Congressional District of Illinois, defeated Ahmed with over 71 per cent of the votes.

Also Read | E-Commerce Platforms Not Publishing Negative Reviews in India: Report.

"I am honoured that the Democratic primary voters in Illinois' eighth Congressional District voted in an overwhelming and decisive fashion in support of my re-election campaign for Congress," Krishnamoorthi said.

"My constituents want peace, progress and prosperity. In Congress, I have for the middle class, for women's reproductive rights, and against inflation and increasing gas prices. I will continue to work tirelessly to address these issues in the important months ahead," he said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Unlikely To Come With Under-Display Camera Technology.

"We now turn our attention to November, where our fundamental freedoms and human rights are on the ballot," Krishnamoorthi said.

The three-term Congressman faces Republican Chris Dargis in the November 8 general elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)