Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank on Wednesday unveiled a new Kisan Credit Card loan scheme for fishermen in Tamil Nadu, offering a revolving credit of upto Rs two lakh.

The loan would be provided at seven per cent interest rate with an interest subvention of three per cent to those who repay the loan within a period of one year, the city- headquartered bank said in a statement.

A RUPAY Kisan Credit Card would be issued to customers for the loan provided under the Centre's MUDRA scheme.

To avail the bank's services, fishermen need to submit their applications through the department of fisheries, along with details of the mechanised boat, it said.

