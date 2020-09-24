New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur on Thursday said Indian Railways has extented its pact with the institute for research on railway infrastructure modernisation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will facilitate research in the core areas of electrical locomotive, locomotive control and communication systems, traction installation and driver interface systems, among others, through the Centre for Railway Research (CRR) at IIT-Kanpur.

"IIT-Kanpur today (on Thursday) announced the extension of their MoU with the Indian Railways to encourage state-of-the-art collaborative research for modernisation of railway infrastructure and efficient utilisation of its scientific assets through the CRR," IIT-Kanpur said in a statement.

Located at IIT-Kanpur's electrical engineering department, CRR works in the domain of locomotive research and propulsion technologies and associated electronics with the aim of developing a robust infrastructure driven by innovation, equipped with latest technology and operated by trained staff, it said.

IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar said, "The collaboration with Indian Railways will play a crucial role in modernising the system through the productive utilisation of cutting-edge technologies in the areas of electronics, sensor networks, internet of things, power electronics, and electrical safety."

