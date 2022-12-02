New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The country's coal production increased 17 per cent to 524.20 million tonnes in the April-November period of the ongoing fiscal.

India's coal output was at 447.54 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Serbia vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SRB vs SUI on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

In a bid to augment coal production capacity, the government has put 141 new coal blocks for commercial mines auction and has been engaging regularly with various coal companies in the country and monitoring their production, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The all-round efforts made to enhance the domestic coal output and despatch have shown extremely good results.

Also Read | Cameroon vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of CMR vs BRA on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

India is the world's third largest energy consuming nation and the demand for electricity grows by about 4.7 per cent annually.

There has been a rise in production of coal by captive and other companies by 33.41 per cent to 71.07 million tonnes during April-November period as compared to 53.27 million tonnes production during corresponding period of previous financial year.

The coal ministry is taking steps to increase rail connectivity infrastructure for all major mines under PM Gati Shakti for faster transportation. Consequently, the total coal despatch has been at 557.95 million tonnes during April-November period, registering a growth of 7.45 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)