New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The country's total coal production rose 6.74 per cent to 74.78 million tonnes (MT) in December as compared to the same period in 2019, the government on Wednesday said.

Out of the total production during December last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 3.79 per cent by producing 60.22 MT.

"India's total coal production increased by 6.74 per cent to 74.78 MT during December 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019," the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal production in the financial year 2022 has been compared with FY20, as FY21 was considered an abnormal year due to restrictions imposed on commercial activities in the wake of COVID-19, it added.

Captive coal blocks registered a growth of 40.98 per cent by producing 8.91 MT of coal during the period. At the same time, Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) registered a negative growth of 1.12 per cent by producing 5.65 MT of coal during December.

Coal dispatch increased 14.62 per cent to 75.05 MT from 65.48 MT during December 2021 as compared to December 2019, the statement said.

Out of the total production during this period, CIL achieved a growth of 12.70 per cent by dispatching 60.67 MT of coal, SCCL achieved a growth of 2.01 per cent by dispatching 5.70 MT of coal, and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.23 per cent by dispatching 8.68 MT.

The power utilities' dispatch has grown 20.06 per cent to 63.32 MT in December 2021 as compared with 52.74 MT in December 2019. There is a fall in the import price of coal since the end of October 2021. However, import prices are still at a high-level discouraging imports. Further, coal-based power demand has increased by 12.7 per cent up to November 2021 against the same period in 2020.

Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 11.84 per cent in December 2021. The overall power generation in December 2021 has been 8.32 per cent higher than the power generated in December 2019.

Coal-based power generation in December 2021 has been 85,579 million units (MU) in comparison with 75,620 MU in the previous month and registered a growth of 13.17 per cent.

Out of the top-35 mines in coal production, 11 of them produced over 100 per cent and another 12 mines production stood at more than 80 per cent but less than 100 per cent. HRS hrs

