New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Indicators like positive growth in the country's exports in September and increase in GST collections show that India will bounce back to high growth levels, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The world now looks towards India as a trusted, reliable partner in the global supply chain, he said.

The merchandise exports in September this year has recorded a growth of 5 per cent year-on-year, GST collections are up by 4 per cent over the corresponding period, and railway carried 15 per cent more freight, he said.

The indicators show that "India will once again bounce back to high growth levels which is truly our destiny," he added.

The minister was addressing representatives of Hindustan Chamber of Commerce. He also said that it is the collective effort of industry and the government that has helped in coming back to the recovery phase.

