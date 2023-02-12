Coimbatore, Feb 12 (PTI) A 'Made in India' surgical robot was placed at a private hospital in the city on Sunday, a release stated.

Gurgaon-based SS Innovations has designed and built the surgical robot named 'Mantra', which was installed at Hindusthan Hospital in the city today, it said.

The indigenously-made robot, a brainchild of robotic cardiac surgeon Dr Sudhir P Srivastava, will hep make robotic surgeries accessible and affordable, the hospital said in a statement. Srivastava is the chairman and CEO of SS Innovations.

This would enable high-tech medical care to reach the common people, Dr Srivastava pointed out.

The robot will be used for performing a range of surgeries and treat ailments like urology cancer, gynaecological cancer, gastro-intestinal cancer and also for the first time be used for performing cardio-thoracic surgeries, he said as per the statement.

The robot will help Hindusthan Hospital provide state-of-the-art medical care to the less-privileged sections of society without compromising on quality, Robotic Programme Coordinator of the hospital, Dr Manickam Ramalingam said.

