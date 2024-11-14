New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) IndiGo on Thursday operated its first flight with business class seats on the Delhi-Mumbai route.

In due course, these seats will be available on the airline's flights connecting business and busiest routes in the country.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

In a LinkedIn post, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said today was the "inaugural business class IndiGoStretch flight".

The airline also put out a post on X saying, "a new chapter takes flight! Celebrating our inaugural #IndiGoStretch flight from #Delhi to #Mumbai".

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

IndiGo operates around 2,200 flights a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)