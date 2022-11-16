Hyderabad, Nov 16 (PTI) In order to enhance international connectivity, IndiGo, on Wednesday announced the recommencement of Hyderabad-Dhaka weekly three flights to improve direct connectivity from December 8.

Vinay Malhotra, Global Sales Head, IndiGo in a statement said, in line with its aim to reconnect India with international markets post Covid, the airline is resuming direct flights between Hyderabad and Dhaka.

"This will not only create direct connectivity between these cities but also support the medical tourists travelling from Bangladesh to India. We are committed to providing choices to our customers at affordable fares, with an on-time performance, and a courteous and hassle-free service," he said.

According to data given by the Indian Tourism Ministry, Bangladesh accounts for approximately 54 per cent of all overseas medical tourists to India for treatment. For those looking to develop and build their enterprises, travelling to Bangladesh, an ever-expanding industrial hub, is a perfect choice, it said.

Hyderabad is also a great destination for tourists from Bangladesh as it has a variety of popular tourist attractions and first-rate medical services, the release added.

