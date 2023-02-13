Morbi, Feb 13 (PTI) An industry body on Monday demanded an apology from a social media influencer for allegedly denigrating tiles manufactured in Morbi, Gujarat.

Mukesh Kundariya, president of vitrified tiles division of Morbi Ceramic Association (MCA), invited the social media influencer, Vivek Bindra, to visit Morbi to know about the quality of tiles manufactured here.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

"Vivek Bindra said in a video that Morbi tiles are of poor quality. We would like to tell him that Morbi tiles are being exported to 180 countries ...If Bindraji has no knowledge of Morbi tiles, he should visit Morbi and see the process of its manufacturing and understand its quality," Kundariya told reporters.

Bindra posted a video on Facebook in which he described "tiles made in Morbi" to be that of poor quality compared to "shining Italian tiles".

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

According to Kundariya, the association has demanded an apology from Bindra and also removal of the video. He also threatened to take legal action, if the demands are not met.

Vinod Bhadja, president of floor tiles division of Morbi Ceramic Association, said that Morbi ceramics are in direct competition with tiles manufactured in China and European countries including Italy.

"Bindraji should first study the topic before posting on social media for cheap publicity as it damages our reputation," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)